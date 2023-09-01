10 YEARS AGO (2013): Led by a three-touchdown game by sophomore quarterback Dalton Feeney, two through the air and one on the ground, Century blew out Fargo Davies 46-7. The Patriots ran up a 28-0 halftime lead in their first game since losing the state championship game to Bismarck last season. Landon Jochim and Preston Romfo caught Feeney's touchdown passes, while Feeney, Sam Solberg, Hunter Babeck and Zach Sweep ran for touchdowns. Dominic Neameyer kicked a 19-yard field goal for the Patriots as well.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): After a move to forward, Century's Gareth Fyfe had the game of his life against Mandan, blowing past the Braves for a first-half hat trick as the Patriots built a 5-0 halftime lead on the way to a 9-0 final result. Tanner Glatt had a goal and an assist, as did Alan Jechort, and Dana Roller had two goals for the Patriots.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Though a 36 by runner-up Dave Rausch beat him out for medalist honors, 17-year-old Brian Brevig put together a pair of 38s to win the 16-18-year-old boys division of the Junior All-City Golf Tournament at Riverwood Golf Course. Other winners in the tournament included Kyle Alfeldt in the 13-15-year-old boys division, John Buck in the 10-12-year-old division, and Sheila Thakor in the girls 13-and-under division.