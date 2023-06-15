10 YEARS AGO (2013): After being held to two hits in a 6-1 loss against Moorhead in the Red River Diamond Classic Legion tournament, the Bismarck Governors put up an eight-spot in the top of the first en route to a 14-3 five-inning blowout of Hamiota, Manitoba. Kole Bauer and Hunter Walsh combined for six hits, including a double each, and drove in three runs to lead the Govs.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): A familiar but new face was announced as the new coach of Bismarck High's boys soccer, after 15-year veteran Lou Ogaard stepped aside and was replaced by Bismarck girls soccer head coach Mel Fischer. In Fischer's five years coaching the girls team alone, he had won a state title with the team in 2000. Ogaard's replacement took over after a successful career in which the longtime coach won titles in back-to-back seasons in 1996 and 1997 and coached in seven straight championship games.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): The First National Bank and Knights of Columbus slow-pitch softball teams exited the ranks of the unbeaten in the Bismarck softball league, leaving only Snoopy's Pizza and Provident Life with perfect records. Snoopy's Pizza stayed atop the Missouri Slope League with a 6-0 record and Provident Life stayed in first in the Veteran's League thanks to an 8-0 mark. Highlighted in the week's games was a 40-1 blowout of United Tribes by Dakota National Bank.