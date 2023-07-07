10 YEARS AGO (2013): Logan McDowall homered as part of a 3-for-3 game for Mandan, but the Chiefs fell to Fargo Post 8-5. McDowall also doubled and had three RBIs. Jerry Carlson added three hits and two RBIs and Parker Harm went 2-for-4 with a double for the Chiefs. Jake Salentined topped Post 2, going 4-for-5 with a double and two RBIs.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Virgil Hill beat Donny Lalonde by unanimous decision in their cruise weight bout in Winnipeg. A crowd of 3,500 saw the 39-year-old Hill improve to 49-4. Lalonde fell to 41-5-1 and said Hill was, "faster than I thought, stronger than I thought and smarter than I thought."

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Bob Geiger of Bismarck held off Tony Belohlavek for the Streets Class feature win at Central States Raceway. A season-high crowd of 4,000 watched as Geiger got past Belohlavek and Bob Herr of Bismarck late in the race to get the win.