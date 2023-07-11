10 YEARS AGO (2013): John Gartner Sr., Dakota Classic Modified Tour Director, expects between 70 and 80 cars to show for the final night of the tour in Mandan. The tour also features races in Jamestown, Minot, Estevan, Saskatchewan, Williston and Dickinson. Drivers from 11 states and three Canadian provinces make up the field.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Valdie Magstadt had three hits, including a home run, to lead Beulah to a sweep of the Bismarck Reps. Magstadt led the way offensively in the opener, a 9-8 win. Magstadt claimed the win on the mound in the second game, which Beulah won 5-3. Dan Eichele had five hits on the day to lead the Reps.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): A family battle at the end went the way of Judy Goetzfried as she outlasted brotherin-law Darrel Goetzfried in a Central Dakota Motorsports demolition derby competition. Cathy Thomas won third place to join the Goetzfrieds atop the podium. Judy Goetzfried also won the power-puff heat of the event.