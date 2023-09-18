10 YEARS AGO (2013): It took overtime, but second-ranked Century outlasted third-ranked Fargo South 37-36. The Patriots earned the win on the second possession of overtime, as quarterback Dalton Feeney hit Landon Jochim with a seven-yard touchdown pass on second down and Dominic Neameyer converted the extra point to overcome the six-point lead of the Bruins. Junior running back James Johannesson ran for 276 yards on 39 carries for Fargo South, which Century's Hunter Ba beck nearly matched as he totaled 201 yards on 24 carries.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Bismarck High showed no mercy in a blowout boys soccer win over Mandan, beating the Braves 9-0. The Demons tallied three times and got the benefit of a Mandan own goal in the first half, then racked up five more tallies in the second half. Nathan Carpenter and Andy Foss were dominant, as Carpenter scored two goals and assisted on Foss' lone tally, while Foss had two goals of his own along with a pair of assists.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): A record time by runner Rich Karlgaard, along with second and third-place finishes by teammates John Lange and Darrell Anderson, wasn't enough for a win as the Mystics finished with 64 points, nine back of winning Worthington Junior College, the host team for the meet in Minnesota. (9/18)