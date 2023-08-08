10 YEARS AGO (2013): Dennis Sotebeer sank a hole-in-one at Hawktree Golf Club in Bismarck. Sotebeer aced the 157-yard No. 6 hole, using a 6-iron. Josh Weins, Bob Thune and Jeremy Oakland were on hand to witness the shot.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Rusty Kollman of Carrington was the lone heat-winning driver to emerge from the night with a feature win as well, racing his Street Stock car to a pair of wins at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan. Also collecting feature victories were Vince McCleary (Hobby Stocks) and Dennis Everding (Legends) of Lincoln, A.J. Davenport and Jessica Backer (Road Hogs), and Allen Kent of Minot (Modifieds).

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Harvey's Dick Schultz took home first in both the heat and feature races in the Modified Stock Car class at Central State Racetrack. In the Street Car class, Bob Herr won the feature after taking fourth in his heat. Lynn Christianson of Bismarck crossed second in the feature, right behind Herr. Earlier in the night, Christianson won his heat race.