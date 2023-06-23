10 YEARS AGO (2013): Matt Weiand went the distance on the mound to lead the Mandan Chiefs to a 5-3 road win over Wahpeton. Weiand struck out three and allowed just three hits. Zach Scott had two hits and scored twice. Logan McDowall had two RBIs for the Chiefs.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): University of North Dakota forward Zach Parise was selected with the 17th pick in the first round of the NHL draft by the New Jersey Devils. Parise was the highest drafted UND player since defenseman Jason Herter was taken eighth overall in the 1989 draft by the Vancouver Canucks. Parise had 61 points in 39 games in the 2002-03 season.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Jeff Engel fired five shutout innings and Mike Fordyce tossed two scoreless frames to lead Bismarck to a 9-0 Legion baseball win over Dickinson. Engel struck out nine batters and surrendered just one hit. Fordyce fanned four and allowed on knock. Tim Wolf went 3-for-4 with three RBIs for Bismarck.