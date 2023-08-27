10 YEARS AGO (2013): Led by a fourth-place effort from Annie Nelson, who finished with an 87, Century took first at the Turtle Mountain girls golf invitational with a team score of 378. Jamestown's Sierra Bennion was the medalist for the day with an 81. Dickinson was a close second with a 379.

AGO (2020 YEARS 03): An early-season boys tennis match between Century and Mandan went the way of Century in shutout fashion, 9-0. The Patriots did not need more than two sets in any match, and lost two or more games in the singles battles just twice, though they were unable to sweep any matches 6-0, 6-0. All three of Nitin Mehiratta, John Roller and Mike Mullen were a game away om the sweep, as they beat their opponents 6-0, 6-1 Mehdiratta and Roller) and 6-1, 6-0 (Mullen).

50 YEARS AGO (1973): A pair of newcomers from Jamestown found success at Central State Race Track in the street class competition. Larry Ross took second place in the first heat and trophy dash before dropping to third in the feature. Meanwhile Dave Meier took second in the second heat, third in the trophy dash and fourth in the feature. Paul Schulz of Harvey continued a strong season in the modified stock racing class, winning his heat and the feature while finishing third in the trophy dash.