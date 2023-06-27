10 YEARS AGO (2013): Danny Henke clubbed two home runs and Kirk Sailer also went deep for Garrison in a 20-run outburst against Hazen. Evan Eberle went all five innings on the mound to get the pitching victory for Garrison. Karson Hintz, Collin Maas and Connor Doll had two hits each for Hazen in the Legion baseball contest.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Ben Imdieke went 4-for-4, including a home run and a double, for Linton in its 12-2 Legion baseball victory over Lisbon. Nick Schuetz went all seven innings on the mound to earn the victory, allowing two runs on seven hits. He also helped himself with the bat, going 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Doug Weisz of Bismarck won the 123-pound junior division title and recognition as one of the tournament's outstanding wrestlers at the U.S. Federation Tournament at Bismarck Junior College. Daniel Woodward of Bismarck won quickest pin in the junior division, locking up an opponent in 14 seconds.