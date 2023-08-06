10 YEARS AGO (2013): Jaime Villarreal fired a five-hit shout as Grafton defeated Cando 1-0 in the state Class B Legion tournament championship game in Beulah. Villarreal struck out eight batters in the mound gem. Sam Heuchert produced an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth for the game's only run. Daniel Grande went 3-for-4 for Cando.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Jaye Shafer, the former Jaye Amundson, has been named the new girls basketball coach at St. Mary's. Shafer was a former Miss Basketball award winner at Mandan High. She also was a two-year captain at North Dakota State.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Perry Ford swept top honors at the Bismarck Tennis Club Open. Ford won the boys final by default after Clem Gerhardt had to pull out. Then in the men's final, Ford defeated Bill Miller of Dickinson, 10-5.