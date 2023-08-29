10 YEARS AGO (2013): Mandan edged past Williston 5-4 in boys tennis, led by wins in the top three singles spots for Erik Porter, Ben Wanner and Brandon Schaner. Porter beat Adam Kemp 6-0, 6-3, Wanner edged Tracer Overland in three sets, 6-2, 2-6, 6-1, and Schaner sat down Travis Kuhn 6-2, 6-1. Mandan won the top doubles match in three sets and collected their final point at No. 2 doubles, where they won in straight sets.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): It was a good weekend for the West at the East-West Bismarck Invitational tournament, as Williston went 6-0 and Century and Dickinson both went 6-1. It was a big weekend for Whitney Ledger of Century, as she had a team-high 31 kills and 10 blocks, while Cyd Froelich had 25 kills and seven aces.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Mandan's hopes for the football season dimmed when presumed starting fullback Rob Lighthizer broke his left wrist during team workouts, knocking the junior out of action for six to eight weeks. The injury occurred when Lighthizer was being tackled after a long run in practice and used his left arm to brace his fall.