10 YEARS AGO (2013): Bismarck golf teams and individuals found third place to their liking in the first round of the East-West Classic at Jamestown Country Club. As a team, Century leveled with Fargo North at 365 in the bronze spot, two strokes back of a tie between Dickinson and Fargo Davies at 363. Individually, Katie Kasper of Bismarck, along with Riana Cooper of Dickinson and Kathleen Marsh of Davies, finished one stroke back of leaders Rachel Jahner (Dickinson) and Jennifer Marsh (Davies) with 80s.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Bismarck's Sandy Wald-Clooten dominated the field to win the women's 55-and-over singles title in the State Games of America tennis competition in Hartford, Connecticut. The only representative of North Dakota, Wald was 4-0, winning all of her matchups by straight 6-0, 6-0 results. Wald-Clooten defeated Roanoke, Virginia's Mary Noon in the finals, giving her four national gold medals.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): West Fargo bunched a pair of walks, singles and triples together in a five-run fifth that eliminated Mandan from the Legion baseball state tournament. In the 6-4 loss, Mandan's Dave Froelich, Terry Barnhardt and Jim Emel came around to score in the seventh thanks to two walks, a ground-rule double and an RBI single by Craig Stenslie. Stenslie drove in Mandan's other run with another RBI single in the sixth, but the four-run, two-inning spurt wasn't enough to overcome West Fargo's busy fifth.