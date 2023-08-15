10 YEARS AGO (2013): Evening their Cal Ripken Baseball 10-year-old World Series record at 1-1, the Bismarck Americans beat Bear, Del. 10-8 in their second pool play game. The six-inning win for the Americans was highlighted by a four-run second and a five-run fifth, ensuring the squad could endure a four-run surge by the home team. Chance Bowlinger earned the win in relief of Cru Walker with Jack Johnson, Colton Schulte, Jackson Uhler, Walker and Gabe Serri picking up all 10 of Bismarck's hits in the game.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Despite a two-run home run by catcher Justin Connell, Bismarck's 13-15 Babe Ruth team took its second loss of the World Series in Williston, 5-3. It was the first home run of Connell's career and it gave Bismarck a 3-1 lead at the time. Bismarck lost its first game 21-0 against Jefferson Parish, Louisiana.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): At the 17th annual Champions Ride rodeo at the Home on the Range for Boys, a pair of high-caliber substitutes came on to take first place in the saddle bronc competition. Hugh Chambliss and Larry Mahan, replaced a pair of injured cowboys and walked away with the top two spots, with Chambliss edging Mahan 193-191 in a tight fight. J.C. Bonine was third with a 184. Mahan had the high-mark ride of the day with an 82 aboard "Old Shep."