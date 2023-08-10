10 YEARS AGO (2013): Jim Jahner jarred a hole-in-one at Hawktree Golf Club. Jahner aced hole No. 3, playing 147 yards, with a 9-iron. Greg Jahner, Pete Jahner and Troy Jochim were on hand to witness the moment.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): A sweet chip shot on the 16th hole at Apple Creek Country Club brought a sudden ending to the AXA Match Play Championship. Mark Ohlhauser sank the shot to beat Jeff Cahill 3 & 2 defeat. Ohlhauser grabbed an early lead, but Cahill tied it at the midway point before Ohlhauser went ahead for good on the 12th hole.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Former North Dakota State wide receiver Pete Lana was one of eight players cut by Minnesota Vikings. Lana led the Bison in receiving twice in his career. In his senior season in Fargo, Lana caught 29 passes for 443 yards and three touchdowns.