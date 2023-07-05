10 YEARS AGO (2013): Mac Erickson rode Choctaw Ridge to a score of 76 points in bareback action at Mandan Rodeo Days. It wasn't the best score by any means for Erickson, but was probably enough to maintain his overall lead in the Badlands Circuit Rodeo standings.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Tiffany Schmidt and Nita Wirtz of Ehrmantruaut's Academy of Martial Arts took home top honors at the U.S. National Taekwondo Championships in New Orleans, La. Schmidt won gold in creative poomsae and was fifth in black belt pattern. Wirtz was fourth in colored belt forms and was a first round sparring competitor

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Bismarck High School wrestling coach Gerald Halmrast was honored as one of five outstanding prep coaches in the nation at the National High School Coaches Association annual meeting in Jackson, Wyo. More than 270 coaches from across the nation attended the convention.