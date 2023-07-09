10 YEARS AGO (2013): Led by an eight-run top of the sixth, the Bismarck Senators defeated the Mandan A's 16-5. Offensively the Senators were led by Coleton Ford (3-for-4, two doubles, four runs scored, two RBIs), Tanner Wolf (2-for-3, double, three runs, three RBIs and two innings on the mound) and Ben Hildestad (2-for-3, double, two runs, three RBIs).

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Cord McCoy had a busy, yet successful, first day at Mandan Rodeo Days, taking second in the bareback bronc riding competition with a 74, two points back of John Stewart of Malta, Mont., and tying for first in the saddle bronc with Levi Wolf of Dickinson with a 76.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): On a day in which Central States Raceway drew its biggest crowd of the season, thanks to its special July 4 program, Bismarck's Bob Geiger and Dick Schultz of Harvey brought home feature titles. Schultz won the modified trophy dash and the feature event, while Bob Herr of Bismarck won the second street class heat and the street class trophy dash. Geiger was first in the street class feature.