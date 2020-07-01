Pitching depth could help Twins

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Taylor Rogers was succinct and honest in his assessment.

No, the Twins' closer said during a Zoom with reporters, three weeks is not enough time to get ready for a season, but that's what they were given, so they would adapt.

With a shortened ramp-up period, one interesting facet of Major League Baseball's 2020 season will be seeing how teams utilize their starting rotations. Starting pitchers are the group that will need the most time to get ready for a season, and Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said the team has kicked around the idea of a six-man rotation. They will monitor the starters' workloads as preseason training goes along, and no matter how they proceed, the team's pitching depth should be a benefit for the upcoming 60-game season.

"None of us are operating with a clear blueprint of this or at least a historical blueprint in terms of how guys feel, so it's going to be important for us to monitor, 'How does Jose (Berrios) feel as he's building up and getting a little deeper into this? Do we need to manage him in the early going?' " Falvey said. "Same with Jake (Odorizzi), same with Kenta (Maeda), same with everybody."