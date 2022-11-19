Tags
Crews working to clear Bismarck streets are making slow progress and are now focusing their efforts in residential areas, city officials say.
The cities of Bismarck and Mandan are dealing with workforce issues as they continue cleanup following a record-setting early winter blizzard.
He was worth $16 billion on Monday. By Friday, the value of his assets was zero. Here's how it happened.
North Dakota had a $50,000 winner and a $100,000 winner in the Nov. 8 Powerball draw in which a ticket sold in California won a record $2.04 b…
A State Trooper’s offer of assistance to the driver of an overheated vehicle ended in the arrests of three people and the seizure of 1 ½ pounds of fentanyl and nearly $62,000 in cash.
Craig Triplett was at the house of his 96-year-old mother, LaVerne, in Bismarck's Highland Acres when he spotted a hummingbird at the sugar wa…
A brief egg shortage in Bismarck earlier this week appears to be due to supply chain issues that have been a chronic problem in the U.S. durin…
A Bismarck woman arrested on the grounds of the North Dakota Governor’s Residence has been sentenced to about three months behind bars.
Two planes have collided and crashed at an air show in Dallas, Texas, the Federal Aviation Administration said Saturday.
A weather phenomenon typically associated with heavy snowfall in the Great Lakes region could impact south central North Dakota on Thursday.
