Penn State edges UND

Clayton Phillips and Connor MacEachern scored two goals apiece to help Penn State knock off No. 6-ranked University of North Dakota in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game on Saturday night in Nashville, Tenn.

The Nittany Lions jumped out to an early lead and held on to win in the program’s first-ever meeting with North Dakota, played in front of 17,000 fans at Bridgestone Arena, the home of the NHL’s Nashville Predators.

It was the first setback in five destination games for UND, which had won games against Clarkson in Winnipeg in 2012, Nebraska-Omaha in an outdoor game at TE Ameritrade Park in Omaha in 2013, Boston College at Madison Square Garden in New York in 2016 and Minnesota in Las Vegas in 2018.

Tyler Gratton got Penn State on the board at 4:02 of the first period, scoring off a breakaway pass from Danny Dzhaniyev.

Phillips cashed in with 19 seconds remaining on a 5-on-3 power play to give the Nittany Lions a 2-0 lead with just over seven minutes to go in the period. Kevin Wall and Ben Copeland picked up assists.

Judd Caulfield’s power-play rebound goal with 1:50 remaining in the first period pulled North Dakota within a goal. Riese Gaber and Jake Schmaltz assisted on Caulfield’s third goal of the year.

Connor MacEachern scored a power-play goal, his third of the year, at 5:32 of the second to give Penn State back a two-goal lead.

Ethan Frisch answered, scoring his second of the year on a man advantage at 7:37.

Penn State regained a two-goal lead late in the second as Phillips notched his second of the night and third of the season at 18:10.

Schmaltz notched his fourth goal of the season with 10.7 seconds left in the period to pull North Dakota back within a goal. Schmaltz’s fourth of the season was assisted by Gaber.

MacEachern’s second goal of the game – his fourth of the season – coming with 4:08 remaining, pushed the lead back to two goals for the Nittany Lions.

With the goalie pulled for an extra attacker, Gaber got North Dakota back within a goal at 17:59. Jake Sanderson and Frisch assisted on Gaber’s third of the year.

But Copeland added an empty-netter with 4.6 seconds remaining to seal the win for Penn State.

UND will play Arizona State on Oct. 29, 2022 at T-Mobile Arena, home of the Vegas Golden Knights, in next year’s Hall of Fame game.

Oscar Autio finished with 28 saves for Penn State, which improved to 6-1. Zach Driscoll had 17 saves for UND.

North Dakota (4-3) will open NCHC play next week with a series against Denver on Nov. 5-6 at Ralph Engelstad Arena.

