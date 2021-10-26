Patterson or Miller -- who starts for the Bison

Unbeaten teams do not typically have late-season quarterback controversies.

That may be the case in Fargo this week, however.

After sophomore quarterback Cam Miller rallied the Bison to a win over Missouri State last Saturday, who starts NDSU's upcoming game against Indiana State is an open question.

During his weekly news conference, NDSU head coach Matt Entz did not have an answer as to who would get call Saturday between Miller and Quincy Patterson, the Bison’s leading rusher and starter at quarterback in the first six games.

“At this time we haven’t made a decision,” said Entz, who indicated at least on paper that Patterson was still atop the 2-deep depth chart.

Entz said Patterson took a big hit to the shoulder during the game and that could have impacted Patterson’s effectiveness.

Miller engineered two fourth-quarter touchdown drives, tossing TD passes to Phoenix Sproles to tie the game, and a second to Christian Watson to put the Bison ahead.

“We felt like Cam cold help us win the game. We needed a shot in the arm and he provided that,” Entz said.

Patterson has struggled throwing the ball, completing just 54.5 percent of his passes, to go with six touchdowns and four interceptions. However, he has been the Bison’s most effective runner. Patterson’s 422 rushing yards are nearly 100 more than any of the team’s running backs.

“I think he’s done a good job,” Entz said of Patterson, a junior. “There’s areas of improvement he’ll continue to work on. He’s done a great job being a student of the game. (I) anticipate he’ll keep getting better.”

Miller, a sophomore, played in eight games last spring, but struggled. He completed just 50 percent of his passes and had more interceptions (3) than touchdowns (2).

“Cam did an outstanding job (Saturday),” Entz said. “He does a great job preparing. We’re fortunate to have him.”

The criteria for who starts Saturday against the Sycamores (4-4) will not be complicated.

“We’ll make a decision based on who helps us win this football game the best,” Entz said.

