Patriots bring back Hoyer

Quarterback Brian Hoyer agreed to a 1-year free-agent contract with the New England Patriots on Sunday, marking his third stint with the team.
Hoyer received his release from Indianapolis on Saturday in a cap-saving move. Hoyer signed with the Colts after becoming a cutdown day casualty in New England last September.
Last season, Hoyer completed 53.8 % of his passes for 372 yards, four touchdowns and four picks. He started one of his four game appearances in Indianapolis, where he served as the primary backup to Jacoby Brissett. The career journeyman now figures to provide competition for Jarrett Stidham, who beat him out last summer to become Tom Brady's backup for the 2019 season.
Over his two prior stints in New England, Hoyer's stat line read: 32 of 51 for 335 yards, one touchdown and a pick.
The Pats originally signed the 34-year-old as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State in 2009. Three years later, Hoyer began a stretch of starting for five different franchises until the Patriots signed him as a free agent midway through the 2017 season.
FALCONS INK TREADWELL
The Atlanta Falcons signed wide receiver Laquon Treadwell to a one-year contract.
Treadwell, 24, was selected by the Minnesota Vikings with the 23rd pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. In four seasons with the Vikings, he appeared in 53 games with 16 starts, totaling 65 receptions for 701 yards and two touchdowns.
SAINTS SNAG SANDERS
NEW ORLEANS — Free-agent wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders has agreed to a two-year contract worth $16 million with the New Orleans Saints.
The 5-foot-11 Sanders, who turns 33 next week, caught 36 passes for 502 yards and three touchdowns for the 49ers last season after being traded to San Francisco from Denver.
The Saints struggled last season to find consistent production from a receiver other than All-Pro Michael Thomas, who caught an NFL-record 149 passes for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns.
OU'S SERMON PICKS OSU
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football will add former Oklahoma running back Trey Sermon to its roster for the 2020 season.
Sermon, who made the announcement on Sunday, will come to Columbus as a graduate transfer making him immediately eligible.
The Georgia native was originally a four-star recruit in 2017 and was averaging 7.1 yards per carry while rushing for 385 yards and four touchdowns in nine games last season. He’d miss the final five after suffering a season-ending knee injury. He’s run for 2,076 yards and 22 touchdowns on 339 career attempts for the Sooners.
SEAHAWKS SIGN WARMACK
The Seattle Seahawks continue to stockpile offensive linemen in free agency, agreeing to terms with former first-rounder Chance Warmack.
Warmack has not played since 2018 when he appeared in nine games for Philadelphia. He sat out last season to reportedly get healthy after a series of injuries. He was drafted 10th overall by Tennessee in 2013 and started 46 of 48 possible games his first three seasons for the Titans.