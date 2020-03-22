Patriots bring back Hoyer

Quarterback Brian Hoyer agreed to a 1-year free-agent contract with the New England Patriots on Sunday, marking his third stint with the team.

Hoyer received his release from Indianapolis on Saturday in a cap-saving move. Hoyer signed with the Colts after becoming a cutdown day casualty in New England last September.

Last season, Hoyer completed 53.8 % of his passes for 372 yards, four touchdowns and four picks. He started one of his four game appearances in Indianapolis, where he served as the primary backup to Jacoby Brissett. The career journeyman now figures to provide competition for Jarrett Stidham, who beat him out last summer to become Tom Brady's backup for the 2019 season.

Over his two prior stints in New England, Hoyer's stat line read: 32 of 51 for 335 yards, one touchdown and a pick.

The Pats originally signed the 34-year-old as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State in 2009. Three years later, Hoyer began a stretch of starting for five different franchises until the Patriots signed him as a free agent midway through the 2017 season.

FALCONS INK TREADWELL

The Atlanta Falcons signed wide receiver Laquon Treadwell to a one-year contract.