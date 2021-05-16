Patient Lee captures Byron Nelson Tournament

Steady rain for two-plus hours got progressively worse as players began ducking for cover under umbrellas immediately after shots and constantly wiped grips with towels. From the start of the round, they got to lift, clean and place their shots in the fairways.

“I have been drier swimming in the ocean,” Stallings said. “If there is any video of us walking down 18, the goal of trying to stay dry was over by the time we got to 18 because there was just water everywhere. We were like kids walking through puddles.”

One stroke behind at the start, Lee overtook Burns, who shot 70, before it got really wet.

The 29-year-old from Seoul went ahead for good with a birdie on the par-4 third hole and stretched the lead to four at No. 8 by putting his second shot within 4 feet for birdie. Burns threw his ball in disgust after missing a 5-foot birdie try.

Lee, who finished tied for second at the Phoenix Open in February, had the lowest score to par at the Nelson since 1983 on the par-72 Craig Ranch layout, beating 23 under from both years at par-71 Trinity Forest. The main Four Seasons course was par 70.