Parking not allowed along band parade route

The Bismarck Police Department is reminding people that they could be ticketed or towed if they park along the Band Night Parade route.

A temporary no parking enforcement along the parade route begins at 5 p.m. today and continues until the parade is over. Violators could get a $10 ticket, or a $30 impound fee and a minimum towing bill of $135, Traffic Sgt. Tim Bleth said.

The parade starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Capitol grounds, goes down Sixth Street to Avenue C, West on Avenue C to Fourth Street, and then up Fourth Street to the Capitol grounds.

Temporary no parking signs have been placed along the route. Cars parked along the parade route spoil the view for spectators and create potential problems for parade units that are especially wide, the department said.

