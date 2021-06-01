Parise plans on return to Wild

Zach Parise plans on attending Wild training camp ahead of next season.

A player with four years left on his contract doesn't usually have to make a declaration like that, but such is the murky reality between the Wild and one of its faces of the franchise. Uncertainty about his future peaked in the playoffs and has spilled over into the team's offseason.

"I have no problem coming back in here ready to go," Parise said Tuesday in a virtual interview after his exit meeting with Wild brass. "That's where my mentality is right now. You always hope that you come back with a clean slate and come back and spots are up for grabs. I'm very confident that if spots are up for grabs, I'll be able to grab one of those.

"That's what I'm looking forward to, and then we'll see what happens."

After being a focal point of the Wild's offense since he signed a 13-year, $98 million contract in 2012, Parise fell down the depth chart this year until he was eventually out of the lineup completely.

He was a healthy scratch for three of the last four games in the regular season, this after he was benched a game in March for overextending a shift in a loss. Parise was also idle for the start of the Wild's first-round playoff series against the Golden Knights.