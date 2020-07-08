Parise hoping NHL capitalizes on situation

In the proposed CBA, escrow is reported to start at 20 percent for next season with the salary cap staying flat at $81.5 million.

“One of the big concerns with the players is the escrow and what’s going to happen there,” Parise said. “We were hearing if we don’t play, people were saying it’s going to be 60 to 80 percent for the next year or foreseeable future, and I know that alarmed a lot of different players.”

Aside from the financial fallout, Parise said the coronavirus pandemic, which shut down the league on March 12, was in the back of everyone’s minds.

Earlier this week, the NHL announced 23 positive tests for COVID-19 among players training at club facilities and another 12 positive tests from those not skating at team rinks. Parise noticed the precautions the league is taking firsthand when he began training at Tria Rink this week, with testing, temperature checks and masks now part of players’ routine.

Still, NHLers can opt out of the remainder of the season under the return to play plan on the table.