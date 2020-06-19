Anti-wind message is harmful

The “blame wind” mantra also suffers from a lack of appreciation for the variety of reasons utilities make the decisions they do. Utilities have different needs based on circumstance and location, and no two are in the same position. They operate in different states with different regulatory, legal and business demands placed on them. It is unsurprising then, that individual utility companies will come to different conclusions about the right energy resource mix for their customers.

The implication of this anti-wind sentiment percolating in certain circles is that it sends a harmful message: if GRE abandons Coal Creek, then North Dakota is closed for wind investment. It is a rejection of the “all-of-the-above” energy strategy that has made North Dakota such a success story the last two decades. The effect of this will be unfortunate. Private property rights will be harmed because landowners who want to financially benefit from having wind turbines on their land can’t have them. North Dakota schools and governments would be deprived of millions in tax revenue that could be spent meeting needs or reducing other taxes. Direct and secondary jobs from the wind industry would be diminished. Enacting anti-wind policies to protest the closure of a coal plant won’t save coal jobs, but it will ensure North Dakota loses out on other opportunities.