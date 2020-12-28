Padres close to deal for Darvish after landing Snell from Rayx

Blake Snell and Ha-Seong Kim are undergoing the medical checks that are essentially the final steps in them becoming Padres.

And perhaps before Monday ends, the biggest move among the Padres' flurry of acquisitions could be all but completed as well.

According to two sources familiar with the talks, the Padres and Cubs are close to agreeing on the multiple pieces in a trade that will bring right-hander Yu Darvish to San Diego.

Those people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, would not elaborate on the details of the deal but said the Padres have accepted the haul they will have to send to the Cubs.

After losing Mike Clevinger for the 2021 season following his Tommy John surgery last month, the Padres felt they needed to upgrade their rotation in order to truly compete with the Dodgers.

They added the 2018 American League Cy Young winner in Snell and seem on the verge of adding the 2020 NL runner-up (Darvish) to go with Dinelson Lamet, who finished fourth in NL Cy Young voting this year, atop their rotation.

The 34-year-old Darvish is due $59 million over the next three seasons including $22 million in 2021. He has a 3.60 ERA in 51 starts over three seasons since signing a six-year, $126 million contract with the Cubs.