Packers' Funchess feeling good

All-Pro receiver Davante Adams said he had communicated with Funchess via FaceTime six or seven times.

“I feel like I’ve known him longer than what I actually have,” Adams said. “He’s a great dude, competitor, (who’s) got high expectations for himself. He’s a dog, I can tell that. He’s as big as hell. He’ll be able to offer up a lot to us. He’s got the right mindset.”

Funchess just needs time to adapt to a new offense and a new quarterback, whoever that might be. He signed with the Packers believing he’d be playing alongside Aaron Rodgers.

With Rodgers’ future uncertain as he skips mandatory minicamp, Funchess doesn’t know who will be throwing him passes this fall.

Funchess says the situation isn’t entirely unfamiliar for him. He signed with Indianapolis in March 2019 assuming his quarterback would be Andrew Luck, who unexpectedly retired that summer at the age of 29.

Funchess says that experience helped him realize the approach to take toward this situation.

“We need to just, all the media and everybody else, they need to understand the man handles his business and then we play with the 11 we have on the field, at that time,” Funchess said. “I’ve been there to the dance. I’ve been there with experience. You play with the 11 you have. You do your best, every play. That’s how you win. I need everybody, personally, just to let him do what he does and understand the 11 that we line up on the field, that’s who we’re going to have fun with at that time.”

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.