Pacers improve to 3-0 with last-second win over Celtics

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Domantas Sabonis scored on a layup with 8.4 seconds left and finished with his 100th career double-double, helping the Indiana Pacers get past Boston 108-107 on Sunday night.
Sabonis finished with 19 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Malcolm Brogdon scored a season-high 25 points as Indiana improved to 3-0 for the first time since the 2013-14 season.
Jayson Tatum led Boston with 25 points, but missed a 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds to go as the Celtics lost their second straight.
Boston controlled most of the first half but missed its first seven shots to start the second half and was forced to play catch-up. The Celtics took a 107-106 lead after Marcus Smart scored on a fast break with 11.8 seconds to go.
Charlotte 106, Brooklyn 104
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Gordon Hayward had 28 points, seven assists and six rebounds, and the Charlotte Hornets handed the Brooklyn Nets their first loss of the season, 106-104 on Sunday night.
Terry Rozier added 19 points, including two clutch free throws, and P.J. Washington finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Hornets, who limited the Nets to 42.7% shooting from the floor.
Kevin Durant led the Nets with 29 points, and Kyrie Irving chipped in with 25 points.
New Orleans 98, San Antonio 95
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram had 28 points and 11 rebounds and the New Orleans Pelicans held on for a 98-95 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night.
The Spurs had a chance to tie it after Steven Adams, whose put-back dunk put New Orleans up 97-91 with two minutes left, missed a pair of free throws with 11 seconds to go.
But Eric Bledsoe blocked DeMar DeRozan's 3-point attempt from behind in the final seconds to preserve the victory for New Orleans.
Zion Williamson had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Pelicans, scoring about half of his points on dunks. Lonzo Ball had 16 points and five steals, and Josh Hart had 12 points and 11 rebounds off the bench.
Orlando 120, Washington 113
WASHINGTON (AP) — Markelle Fultz and Terrence Ross each scored 26 points as the Orlando Magic mounted a big fourth quarter comeback and beat the Washington Wizards 120-113 on Sunday night to start a season 3-0 for the first time since 2009-10.
Nikola Vučević scored in the post to give Orlando a 114-113 lead with 25.1 seconds as the Magic scored the final 10 points of the game in defeating the Wizards for the sixth straight game.
New York 130, Milwaukee 110
NEW YORK (AP) — Tom Thibodeau's first victory as Knicks coach came surprisingly easy against a top opponent, as New York routed the Milwaukee Bucks 130-110 on Sunday night.
Julius Randle had 29 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists, Elfrid Payton scored 27 points in his best game as a Knick, and New York led by as much as 28 against the team that had the best record in the NBA the previous two seasons.
Cleveland 118, Philadelphia 94
CLEVELAND (AP) — Andre Drummond scored 24 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and made three steals as the Cleveland Cavaliers won their third straight game to start the season, 118-94 over the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday night.
Collin Sexton added 22 points and Darius Garland had 14 points and seven assists for Cleveland, which finished with the second-worst record in the NBA last season at 19-46. The Cavaliers are 3-0 for the first time since winning six in a row to begin 2016-2017.
Dallas 124, L.A. Clippers 73
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 24 points and the Dallas Mavericks led by a NBA-record 50 points at halftime in a 124-73 rout of the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday to earn their first win of the season.
Josh Richardson added 21 points and Tim Hardaway Jr. had 18 points for the Mavs, who kept up their dominance in the second half, too.
The Clippers trailed 77-27 at halftime, with their 50-point deficit being the largest at the break in the shot-clock era, which began in 1954-55.