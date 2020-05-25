Owners, players head to fight over money

The baseball showdown that will determine whether there is a coronavirus-shortened season officially will begin today when MLB owners present their offer to the players association.

It’ll be altered from the blueprint that was made public two weeks ago, Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich of The Athletic reported.

While owners still will be asking players to take a bigger pay cut from the prorated-salaries agreement made in March due to some or all games this year being played with no fans, their desire for a 50-50 revenue split will be off the table.

According to The Athletic, owners instead will try to convince the union to accept a cut into prorated salaries. The report stated players would save owners $300 million with a 15 percent pay cut.

Here’s an example: Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres has a $675,600 salary for 2020. If there is an 81-game season in which players receive 85 percent of prorated salaries, his pay would drop to $287,130.

The union’s counter, according to the report, may be asking for full prorated contracts with some of the money deferred.