Zebra mussels discovered in Lake Elsie

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department has confirmed the presence of invasive zebra mussels in Lake Elsie in Richland County.

A local cabin owner reported adult mussels attached to a boat lift over the Labor Day weekend. Follow-up sampling found zebra mussels at various locations and life stages throughout the lake, said aquatic nuisance species coordinator Ben Holen.

The 390-acre lake is a popular recreation destination near Hankinson in southeast North Dakota.

Lake Elsie is now considered a Class I ANS Infested water, joining Twin Lakes, Lake LaMoure, Lake Ashtabula, the lower portion of the Sheyenne River, and the Red River in this designation. Emergency rules will go into effect immediately to prohibit the movement of water away from the lake, including water for transferring bait. Notices will be posted at lake access sites.

For more information about ANS in North Dakota, options for disinfection, or to report a possible ANS, visit https://gf.nd.gov/ans.

