Zebra mussels confirmed in Lake LaMoure

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department has confirmed the presence of invasive zebra mussels in Lake LaMoure, in LaMoure County.

Sampling confirmed well-established populations of zebra mussels of various ages, especially near the dam, according to Aquatic Nuisance Species Coordinator Ben Holen.

It's not known how they were introduced. There is no known method to completely rid a lake of the mussels once they become established.

The 430-acre lake is a popular boating and fishing destination.

"Always clean, drain and dry boats and other equipment before using another lake,” Holen said. “Also, don’t transfer lake water or live fish to another body of water. This can help stop the spread of not only zebra mussels, but most aquatic nuisance species that may be present.”

Since the lake eventually flows into the James River near Oakes, Game and Fish staff will increase zebra mussel surveillance on the lower James and also step up watercraft inspections at the lake for the rest of the summer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0