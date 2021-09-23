Youth waterfowl hunting trailer available

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department and Ducks Unlimited are co-sponsoring a trailer full of waterfowl hunting gear that is available free of charge to families with young hunters.

The department’s Encouraging Tomorrow’s Hunters grant program purchased the trailer. The equipment donated by Avery Outdoors includes goose and duck decoys for field hunting, and floating duck decoys and marsh seats for hunting a wetland.

The setup is designed for families who don’t have the appropriate gear for their young hunters to hunt waterfowl.

For more information or to reserve equipment contact the Ducks Unlimited office in Bismarck at 701-355-3500.

North Dakota’s waterfowl hunting season opens for residents Saturday. Game and Fish is encouraging people who are hunting from boats to wear properly fitted life jackets, and to do their part in preventing the spread of aquatic nuisance species.

