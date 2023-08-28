The North Dakota Game and Fish Department, local wildlife clubs and other sponsors are holding the annual Youth Outdoor Festival in Minot on Thursday.

The event is from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Game and Fish Conservation and Outdoors Skills Park at the North Dakota State Fairgrounds.

Attendees can experience outdoors activities related to archery, fishing, waterfowl and upland game. Prizes will be awarded.

For more information contact Game and Fish outreach biologist Greg Gullickson at 701-720-1640.