Youth boating course offered online

Two commercial providers are offering an online course required for North Dakota youth boaters.
State law requires youth ages 12-15 who want to operate by themselves a boat or personal watercraft with at least a 10 horsepower motor to first pass the state’s boating basics course.
Links to the commercial provider sites are on the North Dakota Game and Fish Department website at gf.nd.gov. The online providers charge a fee.
Students who complete the online test can print a temporary certification card, and within 30 days a permanent card will be mailed to them.
For more information, go to https://gf.nd.gov/education/boating
