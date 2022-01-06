Winter anglers urged to keep fish from deep waters, clean up ice

North Dakota's Game and Fish Department is encouraging winter anglers to keep fish caught from deep waters.

Fisheries biologists say catch-and-release fishing is discouraged for fish caught in 30 feet or more of water. Fish from those depths have a greater chance of dying if released because of the extreme change in water pressure.

Devils Lake ice anglers commonly catch yellow perch in 30-45 feet of water during the winter. The practice also translates to other deep water bodies around the state.

Game and Fish also is encouraging winter anglers to clean up the ice when they're done fishing -- any trash and also any bait or fish parts.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0