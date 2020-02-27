Winter anglers cautioned about unsafe ice

North Dakota's Game and Fish Department is cautioning winter anglers that even though ice conditions appear safe, anglers should use caution.

Last fall’s record wet conditions have resulted in more water than normal moving within or between lakes, causing areas of bad ice, which is intensified near bridges and culverts, according to Enforcement Division Operations Supervisor Jackie Lundstrom.

“Furthermore, extreme fluctuations in temperatures have created unstable ice conditions in some parts of the state, and driving or fishing near pressure ridges and culverts should be avoided,” Lundstrom said.

Pressure ridges, cracks, and slushy or dark areas signal thinner ice. Ice that forms around partially submerged islands, trees, brush and embankments also is thinner.

“Simply put, anglers need to be aware of the current weather conditions and continue to monitor ice conditions as winter turns to spring,” Lundstrom said.

