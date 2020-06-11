Wildlife officials caution about young deer, baby animals

Wildlife officials caution about young deer, baby animals

North Dakota's Game and Fish Department is cautioning motorists to watch for deer along roadways.

Young deer will be more active over the next several weeks because they're dispersing from their home ranges at this time of year, the agency said. That means an increased potential for vehicle-deer collisions.

Wildlife officials also are cautioning people who might want to pick up and "rescue" baby animals that appear orphaned that it is better to leave them alone. Young wildlife are purposely secluded by their mothers to protect them from predators. Any time a young wild animal has human contact, its chance for survival decreases significantly. It’s also illegal to take wild animals home, the department said.

