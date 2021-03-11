Weather has winter birds mixing with summer species

The last few weeks have once again reminded us we live in the Northern Great Plains. We’ve experienced brutal cold to warm spring temperatures. With this wide-ranging weather, the winter birds are still here, with some of our summer resident species returning.

This past weekend, I had the opportunity to get outdoors for some good old ice fishing with family on Devils Lake. While traveling to and fro, some winter birds were observed. Snow buntings were present along highway edges. Blue jays were spotted in farmsteads and shelterbelts. Snowy owls were perched on roadway signs and adjacent right-of-way posts.

As winter birds were observed, alongside of them were some of our summer resident birds. On the drive home on a warm Sunday afternoon, large flocks of Canada geese were observed standing on melting wetland ice. Horned larks flitted along roadside edges. A northern harrier was observed flying over a cattail-choked wetland. Bald eagles were seen flying near large waterfowl flocks of mallards, northern pintails and Canada geese. Wild turkeys were seen strutting their stuff in open fields. A few American robins were seen flitting about in nearby city yards. Bald eagles and great-horned owls were observed on nests. Red-tailed hawks were flying overhead in circling flights drifting along with the wind. Eurasian-collared doves were flying about near small-town grain elevators.

Get out now to see some of our winter birds alongside some of our summer residents. In the coming weeks, we should start seeing large flocks of migrating geese and other waterfowl. Sharp-tailed grouse will begin the spring lekking activities. So, grab a friend and some good binoculars and spotting scopes, and get out and enjoy our great outdoors.

