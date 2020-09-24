 Skip to main content
Waterfowl gear available for young hunters

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department and Ducks Unlimited co-sponsor a trailer full of waterfowl hunting gear for families with young hunters.

Use of the trailer is free. It is equipped with goose and duck decoys for field hunting, and two bags of floating duck decoys and marsh seats for hunting a wetland. The trailer is designed for families who don’t have the appropriate gear for their young hunters to hunt waterfowl.

For more information or to reserve equipment, contact the Ducks Unlimited office in Bismarck at 701-355-3500.

The trailer was purchased by the Game and Fish Department’s Encouraging Tomorrow’s Hunters grant program. The equipment is donated by Avery Outdoors.

