U.S. Bicycle Route System route designated in North Dakota

The Adventure Cycling Association has announced the designation of five new U.S. Bicycle Routes, including one in North Dakota.

The additions add nearly 300 miles to the U.S. Bicycle Route System, a developing national network of officially recognized, numbered and signed bicycle routes designated by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials, in partnership with the nonprofit Adventure Cycling Association. There are nearly 15,000 miles of routes in about three dozen states.

The new route in North Dakota, dubbed USBR 30, takes riders across rural country on U.S. Highway 12. Other new routes are in Maryland, New York, West Virginia and Washington, D.C.

“Interest in bicycling has grown in recent years, and especially in recent months as the coronavirus pandemic has prompted many people to turn to bicycling for daily commuting, recreation and tourism,” said Jim Tymon, executive director of the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials. “The expanding USBRS network is an important contribution to the nation’s transportation system.”