U.S. Bicycle Route System route designated in North Dakota

The Adventure Cycling Association has announced the designation of five new U.S. Bicycle Routes, including one in North Dakota.
The additions add nearly 300 miles to the U.S. Bicycle Route System, a developing national network of officially recognized, numbered and signed bicycle routes designated by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials, in partnership with the nonprofit Adventure Cycling Association. There are nearly 15,000 miles of routes in about three dozen states.
The new route in North Dakota, dubbed USBR 30, takes riders across rural country on U.S. Highway 12. Other new routes are in Maryland, New York, West Virginia and Washington, D.C.
“Interest in bicycling has grown in recent years, and especially in recent months as the coronavirus pandemic has prompted many people to turn to bicycling for daily commuting, recreation and tourism,” said Jim Tymon, executive director of the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials. “The expanding USBRS network is an important contribution to the nation’s transportation system.”
Digital maps for all designated U.S. Bicycle Routes are available for free from the Adventure Cycling website, at https://www.adventurecycling.org/.
The 87.5-mile USBR 30 follows U.S. Highway 12 through prairie and crop fields in southwestern North Dakota. The route was known as the Yellowstone Trail when it was the first transcontinental automobile highway in the U.S.
The Dakota Buttes Museum in Hettinger contains Yellowstone Trail artifacts and exhibits. Hettinger, Scranton and Bowman are three of the small towns along the route that offer local attractions, eateries and hotel accommodations.
The route enters North Dakota on U.S. 12 from South Dakota at an elevation of 2,480 feet, and the terrain slowly climbs to a maximum elevation of 3,225 feet by Rhame, about 40 miles from White Butte, the North Dakota's highest point at 3,506 feet.