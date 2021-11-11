Tropical oddity lands in western North Dakota

November means southbound geese by the thousands in the Central Flyway, as well as irruptive winter finches. November also means one more thing to the hardcore birders -- vagrants!

This is a term used for those extremely rare birds, ones so seemingly lost that the mere appearance of them is completely unexpected. A couple to mention from the past few years include vermilion flycatcher and thick-billed kingbird, but no one expected what happened to us Sunday.

I was in Rugby enjoying a nice mixed flock of redpolls, two dozen white-winged crossbills along with creepers, golden-crowned kinglet, both nuthatches and of course everyone’s noisy chatty favorites the black-capped chickadees. The phone in my back pocket dinged the arrival of an email. I wouldn’t want to miss out on anything so gave it a quick look.

The email started with the dreaded “You won’t believe me, but." You're right, I don’t believe you! But the email includes a photo, and worse yet originates at Lake Tschida and I am four hours away! I quickly composed a paragraph of essential info and passed it on to the Fargo, Grand Forks and North Dakota state birding Listservs and quickly departed.

The miles and hours slowly ticked away as I watched the clock and did mental calculations on my progress. The good news was I did have enough daylight to give myself a chance at the rarity. As I passed by Bismarck I get my first update. My friend had arrived from Dickinson, and the identification was confirmed with outstanding photos from 20 feet.

Another hour passed as I continued west down the Interstate 94 corridor past Salem Sue and traversed through Glen Ullin. Success is near now as I slowly pulled through the cabin area three north of the reservoir. I quickly grabbed my binoculars and camera and looked for a crowd. It is not often in North Dakota a bird is rare enough to create a crowd, as there are not enough birders here to go around.

As I looked downhill to the end of the gravel driveway, a half-dozen happy birders stood, glassed, gestured, and pointed cameras to the north. Almost there! The homeowner greeted me and said, “Over there by the pumpkins."

I couldn’t believe it myself; I was standing in North Dakota looking at a tropical oddity I haven’t seen in 20 years! The large all-black bird had a long black tail cocked upright wagging side to side as the bird danced about catching insects. It looked very much like our familiar common grackle, but the huge all-black conical grooved beak was a definitive identification of groove-billed ani!

The groove-billed ani is a goofy all-black-looking bird residing mostly in the dry tropical lowlands of south Texas. They dance and dart about on the ground capturing insects and small lizards. It is thought by flashing its tail wildly as it hops around it may be flushing insects to eat. Anis live in small communal groups of one to five breeding pairs tending to a communal nest and sharing all parenting duties.

Our celebrity ani was darting around on the ground in search of food below a very lonely juniper tree. Soon the bird flushed and slowly flew across the wide basin to land below a short hedgerow and covered boat. It hung out here for another 45 minutes as people came, saw, ticked, and left the scene. Eventually with the nearing sunset, the lonely fellow flushed and slowly flew across the basin to land in a thick juniper tree for the night.

The groove-billed ani was obviously a first recorded sighting for North Dakota. There are also sparse records for Colorado, South Dakota and up into the Midwest. I hope with the coming storm our little friend makes his way south, and I bid it well. Thanks for the memories!

