Trip west features North America’s largest shorebird

Over the past couple of weeks, I’ve had the great opportunity to do some birding in one of my favorite places in North Dakota, the edge of the Badlands adjacent to rolling native prairie. The goal was to survey for long-billed curlews, while also documenting other notable species.

The routes are to begin at sunrise and continue for 19.5 miles with stops every half mile, to look and listen for curlews. That early start makes for an extremely early drive during what I consider the hours of the day no human should have to be awake. But why not? It is an adventure in a beautiful area, even with the drought conditions.

My route started by Sentinel Butte then directed south for several miles before turning east toward the shadows of Bullion Butte. The weather was a bit chilly, with temps in the low 40s, but the morning sky was brilliantly colored with a few passing clouds.