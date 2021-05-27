Trip west features North America’s largest shorebird

Over the past couple of weeks, I’ve had the great opportunity to do some birding in one of my favorite places in North Dakota, the edge of the Badlands adjacent to rolling native prairie. The goal was to survey for long-billed curlews, while also documenting other notable species.
The routes are to begin at sunrise and continue for 19.5 miles with stops every half mile, to look and listen for curlews. That early start makes for an extremely early drive during what I consider the hours of the day no human should have to be awake. But why not? It is an adventure in a beautiful area, even with the drought conditions.
My route started by Sentinel Butte then directed south for several miles before turning east toward the shadows of Bullion Butte. The weather was a bit chilly, with temps in the low 40s, but the morning sky was brilliantly colored with a few passing clouds.
I was truly amazed at the number of western meadowlarks and American robins seeming to sing so loud to call their presence that other birds were almost muted. However, I was able to note several raptors: red-tailed hawks, a couple golden eagles, multiple northern harriers, and American kestrels. Turkey vultures were more present than I expected. Other species encountered were mourning doves, lark buntings, upland sandpipers, eastern and western kingbirds, American crows, abundant ring-necked pheasants, wild turkey, Hungarian partridge, sharp-tailed grouse and bobolink.
Canada goose numbers were much higher than I had anticipated in the region. I also noted other species of waterfowl, including: mallard, northern pintail, redhead, canvasback, blue-wing teal, gadwall, northern shoveler, lesser scaup, and ruddy duck. Great blue herons were observed probing the shorelines of creeks looking for a meal.
And finally, lo and behold, I found some curlews! Not many, but they are still around. I had a pair that was rather obnoxious, not happy that I was stopping on the road gazing at them to get a good look. So, to not disturb them any longer than I had to, I departed toward the next stop. North America’s largest shorebird never seems to disappoint. While at the adjacent stop, I turned back to watch the pair forage around, probing for tasty vittles, and fly back across the road to a grazed cattle pasture next to a farmstead.
Some species of birds are still arriving here in the north country, so get out when you can to catch a glimpse of some migrating birds, or species that call our great state their home, during the summer season.