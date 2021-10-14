Trees Award winners to be recognized

Fifteen Trees Award winners from across North Dakota will be recognized at the 31st Trees Bowl and Awards Ceremony in Fargo.

The event sponsored by the North Dakota Forest Service and North Dakota State University is at the Fargodome on Saturday, Oct. 30, beginning with a noon luncheon followed by the awards ceremony at 1 p.m.

The Trees Awards recognize people, organizations and agencies who contribute in an outstanding way to forestry activities. NDSU President Dean Bresciani and State Forester Thomas Claeys will present each winner with a plaque. Winners also will attend the Trees Bowl NDSU football game against Indiana State at 2:30 p.m. and be recognized on the field during halftime.

Area winners include:

Garrison, community of the year

Mason Evanger, Bismarck, 2020 Smokey Bear poster contest winner

Flasher Rural Fire Protection District, fire department

Former state Homeland Security Director Cody Schulz, distinguished leadership

Outgoing Theodore Roosevelt National Park Superintendent Wendy Ross, distinguished service.

