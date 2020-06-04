Traveling boaters urged to check ANS regulations

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The state Game and Fish Department is urging North Dakota boaters who are traveling to or through other states or Canadian provinces to check the aquatic nuisance species regulations of their destination to ensure they're in compliance.

Boat inspections may be required along highways or at lakes based on the destination or route taken. In general, to ensure compliance, boaters are encouraged to clean, drain and dry equipment.

More information on ANS regulations in bordering states and provinces is available at the following web addresses:

South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks at https://sdleastwanted.sd.gov/

Minnesota Department of Natural Resources at https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/invasives/ais/index.html

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks at http://cleandraindry.mt.gov/

Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment at http://www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/environment-public-health-and-safety/wildlife-issues/invasive-species/aquatic-invasive-species-prevention-program

Manitoba Department of Sustainable Development at http://www.gov.mb.ca/sd/waterstewardship/stopais/index.html

