Traveling boaters urged to check ANS regulations

The state Game and Fish Department is urging North Dakota boaters who are traveling to or through other states or Canadian provinces to check the aquatic nuisance species regulations of their destination to ensure they're in compliance. 

Boat inspections may be required along highways or at lakes based on the destination or route taken. In general, to ensure compliance, boaters are encouraged to clean, drain and dry equipment.

More information on ANS regulations in bordering states and provinces is available at the following web addresses: 

