Trail projects getting $1 million in funding

The North Dakota Parks & Recreation Department is providing about $1 million in grants to recreational trail projects in the state.

The department received 17 Recreation Trails Program grant applications and awarded money to 13 of them. It's the most projects funded through the program in one fiscal year, according to Grants Coordinator Char Binstock. The funding through the Federal Highway Administration requires a 20% local match.

Projects getting funding include the Sibley Hiking Trail in the Bismarck area, the Maah Daah Hey Trail in the Badlands and the Lincoln Shared Use Path in the Lincoln area. For a full list, go to https://bit.ly/3otkulg.

"This last year has reinforced how important outdoor opportunities are for the health and well-being of citizens of North Dakota," state Parks and Recreation Director Andrea Travnicek said. "We are excited to award so many communities with the opportunity to grow and enhance the recreational trails they can offer their citizens and visitors.”

