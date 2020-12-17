Time for Christmas Bird Counts

Ah yes, it is that time of year again -- the Audubon Christmas Bird Counts. Avid birders in North Dakota bundle up for below-zero wind chills, hike through deep snow and battle with frosty binocular views. They are trying to find that ever-elusive bird to make this year’s Christmas Bird Count one to remember.
Around the turn of the 20th century, conservation-minded observers and scientists were becoming concerned with declining bird populations. On Christmas Day 1900, ornithologist Frank Chapman, an early officer in the Audubon Society, proposed a new holiday tradition of a “Christmas Bird Census” or CBC. Observers would go out and count all the birds they could find rather than hunting them as people did in the past.
Now in the 21st century, nearly 2000 CBCs take place involving 55,000 participants across the country. Here in North Dakota, approximately 20 CBCs take place in population centers and at refuges. The count period established by Audubon runs from Dec. 14 through Jan. 5 of the next year. These counts take place in a predefined “count circle” with a radius of 7.5 miles from a designated central point. The center of the “count circle” for the Bismarck-Mandan CBC is the Capitol building. The date the Bismarck-Mandan Bird Club chose this year is Sunday, Dec. 20. Sunday was chosen as some of us help with the Medora CBC on Saturday the 14th.
The primary goal of a Christmas Bird Count is to monitor the status and distribution of bird populations across the country. The end result of these efforts has created the longest-running database in history, representing over a century of unbroken data on trends of early winter bird populations.
The Christmas Bird Counts have two types of observers that make up the participant pool. The avid birders driving about the area in their vehicles are referred to as the “field observers." These folks are trying to find as many birds as they can in the best areas within the count circle.
Unfortunately this year with COVID-19, we are doing away with the noon lunch gatherings and evening “tally-rallies." In addition, it is difficult to pair up an experienced observer with someone new, as we should all be safely distanced.
To achieve a thorough census of the CBC circle, we also need the help of the other type of participants, which are “feeder or yard watchers." With the limitations in the field due to COVID, feeder watchers may play a bigger part this year safely watching for birds from the comfort of home. Individuals may submit an estimate of what they observe at the feeders to be included in the census. This includes a maximum count of each species seen at any given time. The Bismarck-Mandan CBC typically finds 45-55 species.
In the long, harsh, cold winters of North Dakota, some bird species rely heavily on the available food and water provided in backyards. The sparrows and blackbirds that normally migrate south may linger behind in an area they feel comfortable in. In addition to these late lingering birds, there is usually a bird or two that is far from its normal range. Birds in this category would include varied thrush (a regular visitor from the western mountains), or a northern cardinal (a regular wanderer from Minnesota). Even stranger, Dickinson currently has a pine warbler eating suet daily. This bird normally resides in mixed forest of the southeastern quarter of the country and migrates south.
Feeder watchers are valuable to a high CBC count, as no one would know these gems of the winter bird world exist without reporting them to a CBC participant. If you have a backyard feeder setup and have sightings to share, contact me at crackerjackbirder@bis.midco.net and I can include them in this year’s Bismarck-Mandan CBC results.
A couple of years ago at this time it was brutally cold, with some counts run with actual temps in the minus 20s. This year has the forecasts in the 40s and 50s, so it should be much nicer for the bird enthusiasts! Happy Holidays to all.
