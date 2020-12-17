Time for Christmas Bird Counts

The Christmas Bird Counts have two types of observers that make up the participant pool. The avid birders driving about the area in their vehicles are referred to as the “field observers." These folks are trying to find as many birds as they can in the best areas within the count circle.

Unfortunately this year with COVID-19, we are doing away with the noon lunch gatherings and evening “tally-rallies." In addition, it is difficult to pair up an experienced observer with someone new, as we should all be safely distanced.

To achieve a thorough census of the CBC circle, we also need the help of the other type of participants, which are “feeder or yard watchers." With the limitations in the field due to COVID, feeder watchers may play a bigger part this year safely watching for birds from the comfort of home. Individuals may submit an estimate of what they observe at the feeders to be included in the census. This includes a maximum count of each species seen at any given time. The Bismarck-Mandan CBC typically finds 45-55 species.