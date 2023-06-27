More than 4,300 North Dakota deer hunting licenses remain after the state's license lottery.

Individual results can be found at the state Game and Fish Department website, gf.nd.gov. Successful applicants can expect to receive their license by early August.

Game and Fish made 53,400 licenses available this year, down 17% from last year and the lowest number since 2016. The drop came amid a continued decline in habitat, and following one of the harshest and prolonged winters in recent memory.

More than 68,500 people applied for a gun license, in addition to more than 13,000 gratis applicants, Game and Fish reported.

Only resident applicants who were unsuccessful in the lottery can apply for remaining licenses. The online application period begins July 5. The deadline is July 19. Information on available licenses in specific units is at https://gf.nd.gov/news/6632.

North Dakota’s 2023 deer gun season opens Nov. 10 at noon and continues through Nov. 26. Overall hunter success in 2022 was 53%, down from 57% in 2021 and 68% in 2020. Game and Fish generally considers 70% to be a successful season, though the threshold is not an absolute.

Deer hunting is big business in North Dakota and important to the state's economy. Deer hunters on average are in the field for about five days, spending hundreds of dollars daily, according to Game and Fish and state Tourism Division data.