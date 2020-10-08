Theodore Roosevelt National Park campgrounds to open for winter/primitive use

Campgrounds in Theodore Roosevelt National Park will open Friday for winter and primitive campsite use.

The park's South Unit Cottonwood Campground and North Unit Juniper Campground have been closed since April, due to the coronavirus pandemic and officials awaiting the installation of new restroom facilities. The park closed for about three weeks last spring due to pandemic concerns and toilet capacity issues.

Park Superintendent Wendy Ross said the supply chain for some plumbing components is the reason for the delay of the facilities, which are prefabricated comfort stations built in South Dakota.

"They are still not here yet and are awaiting the plumbing component installation before they will be transported to the park," Ross said.

Each campground will have two new restroom facilities. The old buildings were demolished. Lack of wheelchair accessibility and visitor capacity were factors in their replacement, a $1 million project.

Winter camping rates will apply when the campgrounds reopen. Vault toilets will be the only available amenities. It's not known when the new restrooms will be available, according to Ross. Water is shut off at the campgrounds during the winter in any case.

See nps.gov/thro for more information.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

