Tentative dates set for 2021 North Dakota hunting seasons

North Dakota’s Game and Fish Department has set tentative opening dates for next year’s hunting seasons.

The dates become official with the governor’s approval.

Tentative 2021 opening dates for some major seasons include spring turkey on April 10, mountain lions on Sept. 3, grouse on Sept. 11, pronghorn on Oct. 1, waterfowl on Oct. 2, pheasant and fall turkey on Oct. 9, and deer gun on Nov. 5.

For a complete list, go to the Game and Fish website, at gf.nd.gov.

