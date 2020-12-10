 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tentative dates set for 2021 North Dakota hunting seasons

Tentative dates set for 2021 North Dakota hunting seasons

{{featured_button_text}}

North Dakota’s Game and Fish Department has set tentative opening dates for next year’s hunting seasons.

The dates become official with the governor’s approval.

Tentative 2021 opening dates for some major seasons include spring turkey on April 10, mountain lions on Sept. 3, grouse on Sept. 11, pronghorn on Oct. 1, waterfowl on Oct. 2, pheasant and fall turkey on Oct. 9, and deer gun on Nov. 5.

For a complete list, go to the Game and Fish website, at gf.nd.gov.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The most dog-friendly national parks in the U.S.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News